LATHAM, Lee Walter Smithville, TX Lee Walter Latham, 76, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St David's North Austin Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Lee was born in Mishawaka near South Bend, Indiana, to Walter Allen Latham and Ethel Lenora Burke Latham. Lee is survived by his wife Judy, 2 stepsons (Paul, Jamie) 3 daughters by a previous marriage (LeAnn, Brenda, Debbie), and 5 grandchildren. Lee grew up in South Bend, Indiana, moved with his family to Florida at 13, and then to Texas as an adult. He owned and started Aluma Screen Industries, Inc in Texas after helping develop the screen enclosure business in Florida and Texas. In high school he was involved in track and achieved recognition in Art. He was also a volunteer fireman in Florida. After retirement he was able to return to his love of art creating and selling many of his art aluminum metal sculptures online and in person. He enjoyed traveling in his RV, bird watching, photography, woodworking,reading and visiting with close friends. He loved family and his grandchildren. He was a caring and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a faithful and strong believer in Christ Jesus. Prayer guided his life. Truth was extremely important and treating each other with respect was of great value. He served faithfully as a deacon in the church as a young man. He had integrity and strength; intelligence, trustworthiness, tenacity, creative and artistic, quick minded, sense of humor and faithfulness. He is greatly loved and missed.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 1, 2019