WHITE, Sr., Lee Wayne Lee Wayne White, Sr., 94 of Austin, passed away peacefully in his home on September 12, 2019. A fifth-generation Texan, Lee was born on August 14, 1925 in Sonora, Texas to Troy and Francis (Cook) White. He was one of five boys. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was called to active duty in August 1943. Throughout his illustrious military career in the United States Air Force, he was an aviator and flight instructor attaining the rating of command pilot. In 1970, Lt. Colonel White retired from the USAF. Like many young men during World War II, his college plans were placed on hold. He returned to college to earn his bachelor's from Washington University in St. Louis and a Master's from the University of Alabama. After retirement from the Air Force he earned a PhD from UT-Austin. He valued education and was committed to teaching his students at Del Valle High School for nearly 20 years. In his retirement years, Wayne was best known to be a quiet man who walked seven miles daily into his early 90's. Wayne could be spotted riding his lawn mower with pride cutting the park-like lawns in the backyards of his neighborhood. On his 90th birthday, he was named "Best Neighbor Ever". Wayne cherished 70 years of marriage with his wife, Robbye Jo (Tisdale) White, who was always by him supporting his accomplishments. He is survived by Kathy White, daughter and Larry Allen, her long-time friend, and Lee White, son and Sandra White, daughter-in-law. He is preceded in death by his brothers, and Lee Ann White, daughter. Wayne was a beloved grandfather to his late-grandson, Branon Lee Martin and Alexandra Katherine White. Lt. Colonel White will be laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio on Thursday, September 19 at 1:15pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Daedalians Scholarship Fund at https://daedalians.org Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 15, 2019