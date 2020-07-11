SWAVERLY, Leighanne Much like the Clarksville moon tower she lived beneath for over a decade, Leighanne Swaverly illuminated Austin and beyond with her easy laugh and sly smile. She passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020, surrounded by her four sisters. We are forever grateful to have experienced her glow. Although her light was dimmed much too soon, it will never be extinguished completely. Beloved daughter of Mary Sweeten and Wallace Swaverly, Leighanne was born in Salem, NJ in 1963 and grew up in Wappingers Falls, NY. She moved with her family to Round Rock, Texas in 1978, attended Round Rock High School and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1988 with a Liberal Arts degree in Women's Studies. Her career included work with Your Heart's Desire and Whole Foods Market, followed by ownership and involvement in some of Austin's iconic restaurants, but her passion was always to help clients as a certified pilates and gyrotonics instructor. Everyone she coached at Castle Hill Fitness and Reform Pilates Austin are stronger, inside and out, by virtue of her gentle instruction and firm discipline. Leighanne enjoyed good food, better wine, live music and travel adventures. She had many favorite spots around Austin, especially Vespaio on Sunday nights, with friends or family. Leighanne was an exceptionally generous woman, sister, friend and animal lover. She was a shining example of what we all strive to be: joyful, caring and beautiful, inside and out. She will be missed by many. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Wallace Swaverly. She is survived by her sisters, Lauren Cundiff (Rich), Linda Foster (John), Lesley Gallagher (David), and Liz Cesare (John); her nieces and nephews; Caroline (Ryan), Natalie, Marisa, Matthew, Aidan, Grace, Joselyn, great nephew Logan, and soul sister Kimberly Patterson. The family wishes to thank Hospice Austin and Neptune Society for their care and support. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to HAAM (Health Alliance Austin Musicians) or Austin Pets Alive. To view the online obituary and send condolence messages, visit https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/statesman/
.