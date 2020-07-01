GARST, Leighton Dea "Lee" On June 24, 2020 Leighton(Lee) Dea Garst passed peacefully in Austin, TX. Born in Los Angeles, CA. June 29, 1949, he was a long time resident of Tow, TX. Lee is survived by his sister Nena Garst and brother Chris Garst, as well as his children, Joanna Twombly, Andrew Garst, and Dustin Garst. He wishes to be cremated, and his friends plan a memorial service, dates to be announced.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 1, 2020.