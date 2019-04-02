TURNER, Leila Beryl Leila Beryl Turner, 87, of Austin, Texas, went peacefully and joyfully into the everlasting arms of God on the morning of March 31, 2019. Born in Topeka, Kansas December 8, 1931 to Hazel Muriel and Willard Leroy Berry, Leila enjoyed playing high school basketball and later attended Texas Women's University in Denton as a dance major. Leila worked for the Santa Fe Railroad, Trans World Airlines and The Officer's Club in Salina, Kansas where she met her husband, Jimmy Otho Turner. They married on his birthday, October 12, 1957, and immediately moved to Spain to follow Jim's military career. Their son, William, was born in Seville in 1958 and their daughter, Lea, at Bossier Base in Louisiana in 1961. Shortly after, Jim was stationed in Abilene, Texas. In 1966 they moved to Austin, where they had their third child, Teresa, in 1972. A homemaker, a successful real estate broker, a loved friend, and a peerless grandmother, Leila was a woman who knew and loved her family and heritage. She remained involved in the Church developing a faith that she passed on to her children. She had that unforgettable "Berry Smile" and a contagious laugh. This beloved wife, mother, and granny was preceded in death by her parents Willard and Hazel Berry, her sister Lea Vanderberry (Robert), along with many of her cherished aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her son William Turner, her daughters Lea Klingspor (Jonas) and Teresa Crone (Stephan), grandchildren Olivia Miller, Haley, Darby and Turner Whatley, Isaac, Rebekah, Jerusha, Malachi, Jedidiah, and Asher Crone. Visitation will be Thursday, April 4th 6-8p at Cooke-Walden Funeral Home (Pflugerville, Texas) and Funeral will be Friday, April 5th at 10:30a at Walnut Creek Baptist Church (Austin, Texas), graveside service to follow in San Marcos. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Walnut Creek Baptist Church in loving memory of Leila Beryl Turner. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary