Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for lEKITA HURD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

lEKITA HURD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
lEKITA HURD Obituary
HURD, Lekita Revette "KeKe" Lekita Hurd, 30, of Pflugerville, died tragically Sunday, March 22nd She was born in Texarkana, TX on August 22, 1989, a daughter of Leora Jackson and Bryce Matthew Hurd. KeKe served in the U.S. Army as a SPC. Due to the Pandemic Crisis a Memorial Celebration will be planned in the future. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of lEKITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -