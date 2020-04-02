Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Lekita Revette "KeKe" HURD

HURD, Lekita Revette "KeKe" Lekita Hurd, 30, of Pflugerville, died tragically Sunday, March 22nd She was born in Texarkana, TX on August 22, 1989, a daughter of Leora Jackson and Bryce Matthew Hurd. KeKe served in the U.S. Army as a SPC. Due to the Pandemic Crisis a Memorial Celebration will be planned in the future. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 2, 2020
