Leland Dean Thomison Obituary
THOMISON, Leland Dean Leland Dean Thomison 79, of Hutto, Texas went home to be with our Lord Jesus December 1, 2019. Leland was born on November 16, 1940 to Herman and Loreen Thomison. Leland is survived by sons: Michael Thomison and wife Darlene of Georgetown, Texas, Edward Thomison and wife Kathy of Georgetown, Texas, Leland Thomison and wife Michelle of Jarrell, Texas, David Thomison and wife Bobbi of Hutto, Texas. Grandchildren Justin, Amanda, Katrina, Isaac and their spouses, great grandchildren Lacey, Kayla and Jaclyn. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary Helen Thomison, grandchildren Anthony Daniel Thomison and Zachary Alexander Thomison. He is survived by brothers Bill Thomison of Belton, Jackie Thomison of Round Rock and Donnie Thomison of Pflugerville. Leland was a beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He blessed his family everyday with love, compassion, prayers and support. He will be missed by all.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 4, 2019
