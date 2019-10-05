|
|
STANFORD, Leland Harold Leland Harold Stanford III passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, after a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer. Leland was born in San Antonio to his loving mother Winifred Stalbird Stanford and father Leland Harold Stanford Jr. He moved to Austin and quickly settled in to the Austin scene. He and his wife Cindy began their life in South Austin his favorite part of Austin! They eventually moved to Buda, where they lived for 31 years. To know Leland was to know his infectious smile, his love for his family and friends, and most certainly his love and passion for vintage and classic automobiles. This passion was evidenced by his long-running list of vehicles owned, and his fortunate mechanical talent which he often used to help others. Leland had an extended family through his friends and he will be immensely missed by those fortunate enough to have known him. It is through his strong belief in "One Day at a Time" that his family will learn to move forward. He is survived by his wife Cindy Stanford of Buda, son Andrew Stanford of Buda, son Michael Stanford and wife Julia of Amarillo, daughter Shannon Stanford and husband Jeff of San Antonio, son Scott Stanford and wife Rebecca of San Antonio, grandchildren, sister Winnie and husband Weldon Griffin of Fredericksburg, sister Millie Dooley of Pflugerville, brother Halbert Stanford of Pflugerville, and a long list of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you remember to love those you are with, and to cherish the time you have with them. A celebration of Leland's life will be scheduled at a later date, and friends and family will be informed.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 5, 2019