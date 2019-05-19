VERASTIQUE, Lena Lena Verastique born July 23, 1922, passed away peacefully in her home May 11, 2019 surrounded by her family at the age of 96. In 1980 she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Manuel "Rocker" Verastique. She was also preceded in death by all 8 of her siblings as well as many dear friends. She leaves behind to honor her life her daughters: Linda Roos (husband Lane), Joey Gerner (husband Dale), Roxanne Endsley (husband Gary), Mary Jane Orosco (husband Julian); her son, Manuel Rocker Verastique (partner Danny); 9 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. Lena always strove to be self-reliant; she purchased houses and land turning them into rental income. She enjoyed painting and for several years sold her artwork at local art shows. She loved having a beautiful yard so she could sit and see the display of color in her flowers and plants. Besides her determination to be independent, her enjoyment of art and all things that grow, she will also be remembered for her love to dance. Lena passed away 2 months shy of her 97th birthday. She leaves behind beautiful memories that are reflected in the faces of all that loved her including the family members of lifelong friends. To our many cousins, thanks for loving her and giving so much support throughout, especially to Rosalinda Monreal, who was always there for Lena and her family while never denying her own. You all held a special place in her heart. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Douglas Salmon, the staff at St David's South Austin Medical Center, Encompass Home Health Services, Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital, and Encompass Hospice Care for their attention to her needs physically and emotionally. And heartfelt appreciation to Father Chris of St. Peter the Apostle Church for many years of guiding her spiritually. Lena enjoyed sharing her stories with so many of you. A funeral viewing will not be held. Services begin at 10 a.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary followed by Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, May 24th at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 4600 E Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78741. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel, 6204 S. First Street; Austin, Texas 78745. It was Lena's wish that interment be attended by immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Lena's name to the Hunter Watkins Memorial Scholarship Foundation, 320 County Road 4132; Atlanta, Texas 75551. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary