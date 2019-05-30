SEAWARD, Lenda Ann Lenda Ann Seaward, 67, of Austin, Texas passed away on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019. Born January 9th, 1952 in Monroe, Louisiana she was the daughter of Lloyd Norman and Georgia Mae Burks. She was a graduate of Malcolm X College & Governor's State University and retired from the Austin Independent School District after 20 years of service. She had a true passion for helping people and Lenda loved the simple pleasures in life; from chatting with friends and family, house music, eating food, cooking and socializing with home chefs in her group "Cooking With a Dash of Love" to most importantly spending time with her children and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her six children. Stephanie Curry, Carcello Burks, Lenda Seaward Jr., Georgina Seaward, Erika Buggs, and Mychal Williams. Family, friends, and others whose lives Lenda touched are invited to Lenda's Life Celebration which will be held at Umlauf Sculpture Garden from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Sunday, June 2, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, celebrate, support each other and, of course, just chat. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary