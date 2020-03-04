|
CHEW, Lenna Jean Hahn Lenna, 92, passed away on March 2, 2020, in Austin, TX. She was born in Georgetown, TX to Amzy Alton and Hattie Piper Hahn on September 16, 1927. Lenna graduated from UT Austin where she enjoyed square dancing and met her husband of 71 years, Edgar H. B. Chew. Surviving her are her husband, three children, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Bethel Cemetery, Burnet, TX on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Following the service will be a visitation with family and friends at the Bethel Community Center, Burnet, TX. Lenna requested "happy" clothes colorful shirts, no suits or ties, for attendees. Care has been entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet. Condolences may be offered at www.clementswilcoxburnet.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020