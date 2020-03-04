Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home
306 East Polk Street
Burnet, TX 786112539
(512) 756-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenna Chew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenna Jean Hahn Chew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lenna Jean Hahn Chew Obituary
CHEW, Lenna Jean Hahn Lenna, 92, passed away on March 2, 2020, in Austin, TX. She was born in Georgetown, TX to Amzy Alton and Hattie Piper Hahn on September 16, 1927. Lenna graduated from UT Austin where she enjoyed square dancing and met her husband of 71 years, Edgar H. B. Chew. Surviving her are her husband, three children, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Bethel Cemetery, Burnet, TX on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Following the service will be a visitation with family and friends at the Bethel Community Center, Burnet, TX. Lenna requested "happy" clothes colorful shirts, no suits or ties, for attendees. Care has been entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet. Condolences may be offered at www.clementswilcoxburnet.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lenna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -