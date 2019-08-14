|
COCHRANE III, Lenwood John Lenwood John (Bubba) Cochrane III, 68, of Austin, passed away on August 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Lucy Hart Cochrane, and his two children, Christopher Lee Cochrane and Kimberly Ella Cochrane. He was born in Houston, Texas on November 27, 1950, the son of Lenwood John Cochrane Jr. and Verna Lee Cochrane, both of whom preceded him in death. He is also survived by his brother Bill and wife Pam Cochrane, his sister Cindy and husband Bill Keating, and 25 beloved nieces and nephews. Bubba was a proud graduate of Spring Branch High School, in Houston, Texas. He met the love of his life, Lucy, while playing for the Austin Rugby Club, and they married on March 9, 1991. He loved being a father and cherished the time he spent raising his children and traveling with them. Bubba will be remembered for his passion for taking care of people. He loved to cook and organize trips to Galveston and Lake Travis for his extended family. He was also an avid snow skier, water skier, and rugby player. Bubba loved gardening and was famous for his delicious hot sauce. Funeral services will be held on August 15, 2019, at 10 am at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home and Cemetery in Pflugerville. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to http://www.manoreducationfoundation.org/.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 14, 2019