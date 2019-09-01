|
|
Osterhaus, Leo Benedict January 19, 1920 July 28, 2019 Leo, age 99, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in his home in Austin, Texas. He was born in Fargo, North Dakota, but moved with his family to Marysville, Kansas, when he was two years old. Leo joyfully joined Edna, his beloved wife of 74 years, who passed away on September 19, 2017. He is survived by his daughters, Susan Osterhaus and Annette Fernandez and husband Ovelio; grandchildren, Amanda Baldwin, Leo Fernandez and wife Maryam, and Angelique Fernandez; great-grandchildren, Leonardo, Maximo, and Ian. Leo graduated from Marysville High School in 1937 with a teaching certificate from the State of Kansas. Beginning at the age of 17, he taught three years in a one-room school house in Marshall and Riley Counties and soon met Edna, the love of his life and daughter of the President of the Riley County School Board. During these years he also attended Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. He graduated with a B.S. degree in Business Administration in 1942 and shortly thereafter was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II as a private. During basic combat training he quickly advanced to corporal, but was soon sent off to Officer Candidate School, and at graduation was assigned the rank of Second Lieutenant. He then found time on March 9, 1943 to marry Edna and live happily ever after. During World War II, he served in the Philippines, Japan, and Germany. During his service, he served in the Field Artillery, Adjutant General, and Medical Service Corps and taught classes at the Artillery School, Adjutant General School, and Academy of Health Sciences. Leo received his MBA from Trinity University, San Antonio, Texas in 1961. In 1964 (after 22 years of service) he retired from the Army as a Lt. Colonel. He then attended UT at Austin and received his Ph.D. in Business Administration. After receiving his doctorate, Leo taught undergraduate and graduate courses at the University of Texas and St. Edward's University. Leo served as the Dean of the Center of Business Administration and the Director of the Graduate Program at St. Edward's University from 1970 to 1980. When he saw a need for change or improvement in academic programs or teaching practices, Leo was always one of the first to initiate positive action for change. His most significant contribution was probably the development, establishment, and the follow-through of the graduate MBA program, including evening courses. He contacted businesses, military, and non-profit organizations when the MBA and BBA programs were initiated to obtain students and "seed" money to begin the programs. These programs fulfilled a need and grew from 35 students to approximately 350 in 10 years. He initiated the teaching of classes at business plants (such as TI and IBM) and Bergstrom Air Force Base. He wrote grant proposals which funded new Criminal Justice and Health Care Administration Programs. Leo also taught at the University of Maryland, European Division; the University of Carabobo, Valencia, Venezuela; and the University of Zulia, Maracaibo, Venezuela, during leaves of absence. In addition, he was an arbitrator for labor relations cases with the American Arbitration Association for 40 years. Leo retired from UT Austin in 1985 and from St. Edward's University in 1986 as Professor Emeritus. While Leo was teaching at UT and St. Edward's University and even after "retiring" yet again, he did consulting work with businesses, non-profit organizations, and government agencies in the Austin, Texas area. Furthermore, he continued to teach part-time and did volunteer work for the Austin Memorial and Burial Information Society [now Funeral Consumers Alliances of Central Texas (FCACTX)] and the Austin Human Resources Management Association. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM, September 4, 2019, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 12041 Bittern Hollow. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery with full military honors. The family is very grateful to Hospice Austin and all of Leo's personal caregivers members of the Carbajal family his second family: Carla, Maria, Alondra, Rosario, Ruby, and Jairo and Amysol Garza Ortega. Leo's colleagues were impressed by his gracious manner and his friendly smile. His leadership of the business faculty and effective planning kept St Edward's University going financially for decades. Today's faculty, indeed the entire community, owe a great deal to him. The members of the Retired Faculty Association from various disciplines are well aware of Leo's achievements and personal warmth and have many happy memories of their years together. He shared his business acumen and excellent people skills as a board member of several non-profits, many of which still exist today and are thriving because of the example he set. Leo rose from very humble beginnings, a truly self-made man, who quietly accomplished and experienced so much during his long and happy life. Leo touched everyone he met with kindness, and he was the best Daddy anyone could have ever imagined. "Sometimes it is the people no one can imagine anything of who do the things no one can imagine." - Alan Turing "The best way to predict your future is to create it." - Peter Drucker
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 1, 2019