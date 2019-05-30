HAMILTON, Leo Franklin Leo Franklin Hamilton, a soft spoken, well dressed gent, with a quick wit and kind smile, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019 at the age of 89, in Leander, Texas. Leo was born, along with his twin sister, Lois, July 10, 1929 in Jamison, Nebraska. After high school, Leo joined the US Air Force and was stationed in Leamington Spa, England. There he met and married his wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Corley in 1952. After leaving the US Air Force, Leo went to The University of Illinois where he earned a Masters in Library Science in 1959. With his growing family, Leo moved to Austin, Texas where he spent the next 36 years as a Librarian at The University of Texas at Austin. Leo Hamilton passed on his love of books and libraries to his family and friends. Leo's favorite poem about libraries sums this up. "...a library card is a passport into other lives, religions, and experiences." ~ Libba Bray After retiring from UT, Leo took his joy of learning to a new level by attending classes at Seton Cove, a Spirituality Center in Austin, Texas that offers people of all faiths a way to nourish and foster their journey towards wholeness. Leo Franklin Hamilton is survived by his twin sister, Lois Coffin and his older brother Arlo Hamilton and their children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his four children, Steven, Thomas, and Margaret Hamilton and Jennifer Tulk as well as their children and grandchildren. Leo is preceded in death by his friend and ex wife, Betty Hamilton Albers, as well as by his parents, Benjamin Franklin Hamilton and Mabel Clague Hamilton. If so desired, friends and relatives may make memorial contributions to Seton Cove. A Memorial and Celebration of Leo Franklin Hamilton will be held June 10th at 11 am at Seton Cove, 3708 Crawford St. Austin, TX 78731 Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary