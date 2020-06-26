GROS JR., Leo Peter Leo Peter Gros, Jr., 70, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home with his family. He was born in San Antonio, TX, in December 1949 to Leo and Nina Tollett Gros. Lee and his sister Cecilia grew up in the Roman Catholic faith with a joyful extended family. Lee graduated from St. John's Seminary High School in 1967. He earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Houston in 1978, and was a registered architect. Lee held membership in The American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the U.S. and Austin Green Building Associations. He was a talented professional with many years of training and experience in architecture, high-performance building, sustainable development, and green building. Lee brought a positive, can-do professional attitude to every work effort. He was a great collaborator and team builder, who contributed to, and drew from a network of peers of exceptional knowledge and talent. Lee's work for the State of Texas Energy Conservation Office and the General Services Commission (1989-1999) focused on development and implementation of high-performance and energy conservation design standards for state facilities, Texas school districts, hospitals, and local governments. At the Austin Energy Green Building Program (1999-2005), Lee provided expert consulting services and training to design and building professionals in Austin and throughout the country. He helped municipalities in Canada, California, and Tennessee create their own region-specific Green Building Programs, tools, and standards. Many Austin-based design firms and commercial building contractors came to depend on Lee's expertise. From 2005-2016 Lee provided Sustainability Consulting services, focusing his efforts on coordinating local and national USGBC LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Certified projects. His passion for sustainable building lives on in this work. Lee loved learning, being outdoors, and working with his hands. He was an expert carpenter, a mason, and a metal-worker, each skill complementing the other. His artistry and energy were inspiring, and with those he made the world around him more beautiful. He built a wood-fired brick oven and became a master baker, delighting family and friends alike with fresh sourdough bread and homemade wood-fired pizzas. He and Mary Ann enjoyed cooking together, sharing dishes at parties filled with music and laughter. Lee was a gifted athlete who enjoyed running, biking, fishing, and especially swimming and water-skiing. He was a beloved husband, father, and friend. Although the past four years living with cancer were at times uncomfortable and unpredictable, Lee faced this challenge with courage and grace. In 2017, Lee and Mary Ann were so happy to travel to Malta and Sicily, including a week sailing on the Sea Cloud, and in 2018, they traveled to Greece. He was gentle, kind, and patient; he was happy in each day and lived in God's love. His story embodies resilience and redemption. Lee enriched our lives with his compassion, generosity, and humor, and we will continue to love and miss him. We are grateful to all who cared for Lee during his illness. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Peter Gros, Sr. and Nina Tollett Gros. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Mary Ann Gros of Austin, two daughters and their families, Megan Hackworth and Paula Hicks, and son Matthew Plafcan. Lee's surviving sibling is Sister Cecilia Gros, SSND, of Ghana, Africa. A loving family of Gros and Tollett cousins also celebrate his memory. Lee's memorial will be held at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church at a time yet to be determined, when we may gather again, and his remains will be interred privately. Donations in Lee's memory to the Flatwater Foundation (flatwaterfoundation.org); Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (myhaam.org); St. Christopher's Episcopal Church (stchristophersaustin.org); Reel Recovery (reelrecovery.org); The School Sisters of Notre Dame (ssnd.org); Appamada Zen Center (appamada.org), or an organization you support are welcomed.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 26, 2020.