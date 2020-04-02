|
|
ZACHARY, Leo Eugene "Lil' Bo" Leo Eugene Zachary, 66, of Austin died Friday, March 27th. He was born in Taylor, TX on March 31, 1953, a son of Lucy (Chambers) and the late Leo Zachary, Sr.Leo served in the U.S. Navy. Due to the Pandemic crisis there will be a lifestream/facebook viewing 12 PM to 2 PM on Saturday, April 4th at Greater Swenson Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Austin. To be in compliance with the local ordinance only two individuals may enter the church at a time, view and exit immediately. Please stay in your car until directed by staff to enter and if you are sick please stay home and view on this link:https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/leozachary. Burial later in Evergreen Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 2, 2020