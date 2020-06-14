GUERRA, Leobardo Leobardo Guerra went home to be with our Heavenly Creator on Thursday, June, 11, 2020 at 4:47 pm in Austin, Texas. He was born on November 19, 1950 in Austin, Texas, to Raquel Buitron and Cornelio Guerra, both deceased. He is survived by his wife, Linda Saenz Guerra, and his son, Adrian Cornelio Guerra and partner, Monica Vega, and their son, Isaiah Ratigan, and his sister, Carolina Benavides, and nephews, Raymond Benavides and Timo Benavides. Leo graduated from Austin Community College and continued to work there as a photography teacher until he retired. He was highly involved in Texas Disaster Relief, the Royal Ambassadors, working with missionaries, and was an active follower in Christ. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Bannockburn Baptist Church in Austin, Texas, with Pastor Chuck Davis officiating. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 14, 2020.