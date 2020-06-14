Leobardo Guerra
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leobardo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUERRA, Leobardo Leobardo Guerra went home to be with our Heavenly Creator on Thursday, June, 11, 2020 at 4:47 pm in Austin, Texas. He was born on November 19, 1950 in Austin, Texas, to Raquel Buitron and Cornelio Guerra, both deceased. He is survived by his wife, Linda Saenz Guerra, and his son, Adrian Cornelio Guerra and partner, Monica Vega, and their son, Isaiah Ratigan, and his sister, Carolina Benavides, and nephews, Raymond Benavides and Timo Benavides. Leo graduated from Austin Community College and continued to work there as a photography teacher until he retired. He was highly involved in Texas Disaster Relief, the Royal Ambassadors, working with missionaries, and was an active follower in Christ. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Bannockburn Baptist Church in Austin, Texas, with Pastor Chuck Davis officiating. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved