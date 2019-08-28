|
|
WIGGINS, Leoda Leoda "Lee" Lane Wiggins of Austin, Texas, passed away on August 22, 2019 at the age of 100. She was born on May 4, 1919 in Enola, Arkansas to her parents John and Bertha Lane. Lee was active in her sons' school while serving as PTA President at St. Elmo Elementary School and at Fulmore Jr. High School. She flew on her first airplane when representing Austin Independent School District PTA's to a convention in New York City. Lee retired from Zales Jewelry store after 40 years of employment. She and her husband Bill were avid bowlers and had won many trophies during her bowling years. She enjoyed traveling and playing Rummikub with her many friends at the South Austin Senior Citizen's Center. Lee is preceded in death by her husband Bill Reed Wiggins, son, David Jack Wiggins, father, John Levi Lane, mother, Bertha Dunn Scarborough, brother, Willis Lane and brother, Richard "Dick" Scarborough. Lee is survived by her son, Robert "Bob" Wiggins and wife, Eileen, six grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, twenty great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to recognize their love and support: caretakers Linda Wiggins, granddaughter, Justin Jenkins, grandson, Lynn Barnes, and the staff at Encompass Hospice. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Harrell Funeral Home in Austin. Burial will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 28, 2019