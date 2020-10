Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Leon's life story with friends and family

Share Leon's life story with friends and family

GROHMAN, Leon M. Age 78, of Rockne, died October 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Janice Grohman. Rosary Oct. 22 at 7pm, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rockne. Mass 10:30am, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store