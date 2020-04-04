|
|
CHAPMAN, Leona Meyer On March 19, 2020, Leona (Lea) Meyer Chapman, 76, of Cedar Creek, Texas, peacefully went to be with her Lord. She was born to parents Leon Meyer and Angeline Meyer, on January 19, 1944 in El Reno, Oklahoma and spent a happy childhood growing up on a farm outside of Okarche, Oklahoma. In 1962, she graduated from Holy Trinity High School. Later after raising her children and while working full time, she achieved a degree in Business Administration from the University of Dallas. She worked as a licensed real estate broker and in the oil and gas industry for many years. Lea enjoyed many things including gardening, cooking and home decorating but her greatest love was her family in whom she invested great attention and affection. They deeply love her in return. Lea married John Chapman on April 15, 1998, in Bastrop, TX. The two enjoyed many great memories of working and traveling together. As a devoted husband, John lovingly cared for Lea during her struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Lea is also survived by her son and daughter-in-law Daniel and Kathleen Naberhaus, her daughter Debi Northcutt and her daughter and son-in-law Dawn and Shahin Motakef as well as stepchildren Alva and Joanne Pace, Kris and Carol Sholty and Sherrie Chapman-Parmanand. Her family also includes brother and sister-in-law Ken and Betty Meyer, grandchildren Benjamin and Kimberly Naberhaus, Bethany and Jonathan Rutledge, Shelby and Jenni Hart, Heather, and Bobby Prichard, Matthew, Mason and Miles Motakef plus six great-grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren. The family has entrusted Huber-Benson Funeral Home with the arrangements. A private family service is scheduled for March 28, 2020, in Okarche, Oklahoma. Reverend Cory Stanley will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 4, 2020