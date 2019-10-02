|
SAYERS, Leonard J, M.D. Len was born on March 20th, 1927 in Des Moines, Iowa to Mercedes Ginn Sayers and Wallace Edwin Sayers, and passed away peacefully on September 26th, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Len was a proud Eagle Scout by age 11. He graduated from North High School in Des Moines, and soon joined the U.S. Navy. He was stationed at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi during WWII, where he fell in love with Texas. He graduated from Iowa State University and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. In 1949, he enrolled at Northwestern Medical School, Chicago, Illinois, and received his Medical Degree in 1953. In 1950, he married Rosella O'Neil of Ames, Iowa and the couple resided in Oak Park, Illinois. After completing his residency and fellowship training at Chicago's Cook County Hospital, they moved to Austin, Texas. Len started practice in internal medicine and became one of Austin's first Hematologists. Soon thereafter, he and three other physicians founded The Austin Diagnostic Clinic. Besides his practice with ADC, he was also the physician for St. Stephen's Episcopal School in Austin for many years. He was a member of All Saints' Episcopal Church where he served on the vestry and on the board of All Saints' Day School, was Senior Warden, and was instrumental in obtaining All Saints' Texas Historical Marker. He was also a member of the local Selective Service Board, on the board of directors for Austin Child and Family Services, a member of the board of directors for KMFA classical music station, and board member of the American Heart Association. For the past 20 years Len was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. Along with Len's love of classical music, and travel with friends and family, he is most deliciously remembered for his and Rosella's welcoming dinners. Their table was not only set with delectable gourmet cuisine, but more importantly, with faith, wisdom, sage counsel, respect, diversity, love, and laughter. They nourished us with the importance of family gatherings. Their table was our home. Len's blessing of the meal always ended with "And God Bless our troops." Len is survived by his wife of 69 years, Rosella and their children Tara Sayers Crosby and her husband Jim, Kerry Sayers Brown and her husband Lewis, Jim Sayers and his wife Tammy, and Linne Sayers Sitzer and her husband Andy. His grandchildren are Justin and Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Andrew and Kana Livolsi Crosby, Clare and Steve Coakley; Lewis and Wynne Brown, Sayers and Christy Brown, Mollie and Graham Brown; Blake Sayers, James Sayers; Kellar Sitzer, O'Neil Sitzer, and Jack Sitzer. His Great Grandchildren are Jideora and Eziobi Crosby; Bessie, Cadell, Margaret Rose, and Henry Brown; Cooper, Reid, and Claire Brown. The Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00 in the afternoon at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 3201 Windsor Road, Austin, Texas 78703. Following the memorial service there will be a reception from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at Tarry House, 3006 Bowman Avenue, Austin, Texas 78703. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Austin, Texas, www.gsaustin.org or KMFA Classical 89.5 Austin, Texas, [email protected] "Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your Master's happiness!" Matthew 25:21 "And God bless our troops." Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 2, 2019