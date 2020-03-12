|
|
GONZALEZ, Leonila Maldonado Our beloved LEONILA MALDONADO GONZALEZ, age 75, of Austin, was born into Eternal Life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born to the late Luis Maldonado, Sr. and Eduarda Torres Maldonado, November 16, 1944 in Dilley, Texas. Leonila graduated from Dilley High School in 1963. She is reunited with her big brother, Luis Maldonado, Jr., and sister-in-law, Berta Maldonado. After meeting on a blind date, she married the love of her life, Arturo Gonzalez, Jr. in 1968 and they lived together in Austin, Texas. Always passionate about helping others first, Leonila began her career as a nurse. She then worked for the Texas Health Department for many years and finished her career with the Austin Independent School District as an administrator until her retirement in 1999. Leonila was an active member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church where she held many volunteer positions and contributed to the success of the church. She had a huge love of crocheting and always jumped at the chance of sharing her talent with many friends and family. Leonila leaves behind her husband of 51 years, Arturo Gonzalez, Jr.; her sons, Stephen Gonzalez, and his wife, Gina, and Daniel Gonzalez, and his wife, Natalie; her precious grandchildren, Jacob Gonzalez, Christian Gonzalez, Madelyn Gonzalez, and Dalton Gonzalez; her sister Maria Lina Maldonado Trevino; many nieces, nephews, numerous cousins, other family members, and countless friends. Visitation will be on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:00 p.m., at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas. A Funeral Service will be held on the following morning, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Methodist Church, 200 Brushy Street, Austin, Texas. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to offer condolences and send flowers.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 12, 2020