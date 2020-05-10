|
CORONA, Leonor Mrs. Leonor Corona, age 92, a lifelong resident of Round Rock, passed way Thursday evening, May 7, 2020, at her residence. She was born November 9, 1927, a daughter of the late Ernesto and Paula Canizales. Nora was preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Corona; sons, Jessie Corona and Guadalupe Corona Jr; and two sisters, Janie Canizales and Maria Gaitan. She was a devoted Guadalupana member of Saint Williams Catholic Church. She enjoyed staying busy and cooking for family and friends. Nora is survived by brother, Raymond Canizales; son and daughter-in-law, Johnny and Irene Corona; Daughter, Mary Lena Corona; Grandchildren, Priscilla, Roman, Michelle, Philip, Nora, David, and Trisha; Great Grandchildren, Raven, Logan, Mikey, Ayden, Elijah, Ian, Luke, Max, Amelia, Adaya, and Genesis; and a host of nieces and nephew; and friends who will sadly miss her. The family would like to give thanks to Gilead Hospice and Gloria De La Rosa for their compassion, kindness, and assistance. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at Beck Funeral Home.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 10, 2020