FARRIS, Leonore Rahn Leonore "Lenora" "Lee" Rahn Farris passed away on October 31, 2019, at the age of 87. Her knack for making people smileeven in the most frustrating situationswill be greatly missed by her friends and family. Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our family Memaw. Leonore was born on September 27, 1932, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. She was the only daughter of Lydia and Wilhelm Rahn. After leaving high school, Leonore worked as a telephone operator. During a visit to Seattle, Washington in 1952, Lee met Buddy Joe Farris, a US Navy sailor fresh out of boot camp. They kept in touch with periodic letters over the next four years and eventually reunited during Bud's shore leave in Bremerton, Washington. After a short courtship, the couple tied the knot in a small military chapel in Bremerton on July 9, 1955. Lee moved from Vancouver, British Columbia, to join Bud in Lexington, Kentucky. The couple briefly lived in Kingston, New York, before making their way to "Farris Hill," their home in Austin, Texas. Lee and Bud raised their three children Kim, Rod, and Tina from the "Hill" in the Oak Hill community. Lee thoroughly enjoyed her role as Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She also enjoyed being a longtime board member of Austin Women's Bowling Association . Lee was an avid bowler, Bingo Champion, dog whisperer, and Las Vegas- loving slot-puller. She also enjoyed a tasty McMuffin or apple crueler at every opportunity. Over the years, Lee conquered various health issues with her family by her side. She survived several bouts of cancer, heart issues as well as a very unusual event in which she was run over by her own car and pinned in for a period of time. Through it all Mom kept a smile on her face and an extraordinary drive and will to live. Lee was predeceased by Bud, her devoted husband of 60 years; her mother and father; her brother Cliff; and her two grandchildren, Christopher and Jonathan Standridge. Lee will be sadly missed by her three children, Kim Standridge (husband Alan), Rodney Farris, and Tina Farris (husband, Brian Clapper); her brother Wes Rahn (wife Adina ); her six grandchildren, Kristina Miranda (husband Justin), Wesley Farris, Kasey Wells (husband Curtis), Brit Clapper, Elliott Clapper, and Miguel Standridge; and her two great-grandchildren Kylie and Kelton Wells. The family will receive friends and relatives starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home; a celebration of Lee's life will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Memorial Park. The family extends heartfelt thanks to friends and relatives for their thoughts and support during this time.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 4, 2019