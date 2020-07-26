HENDERSON, Leora Mae Foster "Lorrie" July 30, 1924-July 9, 2020 Lorrie passed peacefully at the William R. Courtney Texas Veterans Home in Temple, TX. Lorrie grew up in Mt. Vernon, IA, where she graduated from Mt. Vernon High and attended Cornell College. She moved to New York City to work, saw a poster, and enlisted in the WAVES. She was stationed at Treasure Island, California, and served as a draftsman. In 1945, Lorrie (Seaman First Class) met CP Henderson, RSM 3/C (USN), and married in Sept., then spent 55 years together. She earned a BA in Psychology and a Master's Degree in Social Work at UT. Lorrie retired in 1986 from Austin State Hospital Children's Psychiatric Unit, as Director of Social Service. Since retirement, Lorrie researched and published family genealogy. She traveled to Family Reunions, Mt. Vernon High Reunions, and Cornell College Reunions. Locally she enjoyed Austin Genealogical Society, Arm Chair Travelers, and Red Hat Society. Lorrie received recognition, NASW, Lifetime Achievement, MSSW, Who's Who in American Women, Who's Who in the South and Southwest, and Life Member UT Ex-Students Association. Fall 2014, Lorrie joined other WWII veterans on the Austin Honor Flight, trip to Washington DC The family suggests memorial contributions to Cornell College, https://alumni.cornellcollege.edu/giving/cornell-cares
A Celebration of Life on Lorries 96th Birthday, 7/30 at 7:30 PM, pause for a moment of reflection. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com