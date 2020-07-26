1/1
Leora Mae Foster Henderson
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENDERSON, Leora Mae Foster "Lorrie" July 30, 1924-July 9, 2020 Lorrie passed peacefully at the William R. Courtney Texas Veterans Home in Temple, TX. Lorrie grew up in Mt. Vernon, IA, where she graduated from Mt. Vernon High and attended Cornell College. She moved to New York City to work, saw a poster, and enlisted in the WAVES. She was stationed at Treasure Island, California, and served as a draftsman. In 1945, Lorrie (Seaman First Class) met CP Henderson, RSM 3/C (USN), and married in Sept., then spent 55 years together. She earned a BA in Psychology and a Master's Degree in Social Work at UT. Lorrie retired in 1986 from Austin State Hospital Children's Psychiatric Unit, as Director of Social Service. Since retirement, Lorrie researched and published family genealogy. She traveled to Family Reunions, Mt. Vernon High Reunions, and Cornell College Reunions. Locally she enjoyed Austin Genealogical Society, Arm Chair Travelers, and Red Hat Society. Lorrie received recognition, NASW, Lifetime Achievement, MSSW, Who's Who in American Women, Who's Who in the South and Southwest, and Life Member UT Ex-Students Association. Fall 2014, Lorrie joined other WWII veterans on the Austin Honor Flight, trip to Washington DC The family suggests memorial contributions to Cornell College, https://alumni.cornellcollege.edu/giving/cornell-cares A Celebration of Life on Lorries 96th Birthday, 7/30 at 7:30 PM, pause for a moment of reflection. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved