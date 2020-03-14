|
BEHRENS, Leroy Brady Leroy Brady Behrens passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 76. Brady was born on September 26th, 1944 in Austin, Texas to parents Leroy and Mathilda Behrens. He spent his entire life living in the Round Rock and Austin area. Brady grew up down the street from the love of his life, Jan Wiley. Brady noticed an attraction to Jan when he first met her as young kids but the official courtship did not start until their sophomore year of high school. Once the courtship started it never ended. They married on July 18, 1964 and celebrated 51 years of marriage in July, 2015 before Jan passed away in November of that same year. They have two devoted children, daughter Lynn (age 52) and son Damon (age 49). Brady was always working. He grew up working on the family farm and at local Round Rock gas stations. However, his passion was homebuilding. He spent the majority of his life working for various homebuilders including Gene Rossow, Walter Carrington, Conaan Homes and Buffington Homes. In 1998 he branched out with a few partners and they opened up what ultimately became his custom homebuilding company, Casa Bella Homes. There is no telling how many folks in the area are living in a home Brady had a part in building. When Brady wasn't working he could be found at a deer lease, coaching Lynn in softball, building something with Damon out of Legos and Tinker Toys or planning a family vacation. He loved to travel and took the family on many great adventures. He also loved his trains. He leaves behind an extensive collection of Lionel and Marx O Gauge cars and train sets from the pre-war era through the 1960's. Brady was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2005. In August of 2006 he was fortunate to be the recipient of a double lung transplant. On New Year's Day 2017, Brady married longtime friend and neighbor Irma Ramirez. Not only did he find a loving companion and friend in Irma he gained a daughter and many grandchildren and a great grandchild. Brady and Irma loved to get out and about around town and had many travel adventures of their own. Brady was an inspiration to all who knew him. Despite all the complications that arose as result of the transplant, including being diagnosed with several types of cancer, he never complained and kept his positive outlook. He considered the health challenges like all other difficulties in his life to be "opportunities". He never met a stranger and could engage almost anyone in a lengthy conversation. His goal was to teach something and learn something every day. He loved his family and friends with all his heart and was well loved and admired by all. Brady is preceded in death by his wife Janice (Jan) Wiley Behrens, mother Mathilda Brady Behrens, father Leroy Adolph Behrens and brother Ted Behrens. He is survived by his loving family: Wife Irma Ramirez Behrens, daughter Lynn and her husband Brandon Walls, son Damon Behrens and his wife Amber Ginanni, daughter Frances Crossley and her husband Buster, grandson Chris Ginanni, brother Gary and his wife Jeanette and brother Jimmy and his wife Shannon as well as many other grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members and friends located in Texas and across the country. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to Palm Valley Lutheran Church, The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org) or the (). Arrangements by Beck Funeral Home, 15709 Ranch Road 620, Austin, Texas 78717, (512) 244-3772. On-line guest registry at www.beckchapels.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 14, 2020