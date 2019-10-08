|
STEADMAN JR., Leroy Eugene Leroy Eugene Steadman, Jr. passed peacefully on October 3, 2019 at 88 years of age. Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd. in Austin, Texas will host a visitation from 6:00 8:00 pm on October 9th and a memorial service at 11:00 am on October 10th, with burial to follow at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Leroy is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patricia Barnes Steadman; children Mark Steadman (wife Suzanne Holman Steadman) and Kim Steadman Teich (husband Gary Teich); grandchildren Clinton Bushn, Jennifer Steadman Gould (husband Austin Gould), San Marie Teich Dyer (husband Justin Dyer), Kristen Bushn Cox (husband Lance Cox), Brandon Steadman, and Melissa Steadman Hart; plus 9 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Deborah Sue Dowell (husband Stephen Dowell), sister-in-law Joanne Blair (husband Lee Roy Blair), sister-in-law June Hawley, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Thelma Eureka Johnson, father Leroy Eugene Steadman, Sr., and sister Barbara Ann Pickle. A lifelong Austinite, Leroy graduated from Austin High School before becoming a lineman for Southwestern Bell Telephone. Shortly after marrying Patricia on August 30, 1951, he began his career in the Austin Fire Department and progressed quickly from hose man to become the youngest Captain in the history of the department. In 1980, he completed two associate degrees, one from Blinn Junior College and one from Austin Community College. He ultimately became Division Chief, Shift Commander (in charge of all on-duty AFD firemen city-wide on his shift), retiring in 1988 with 36 years of service. Leroy was an excellent athlete and loved attending, playing and coaching sports of all kinds. He loved the area lakes, always owned a ski boat, co-built a houseboat on Lake Austin and later built a cabin on Lake Travis ("Leroyal Palace"). These properties were summer headquarters for family and friends resulting in many wonderful memories and countless people learning to ski and tube. He devoted many years to the charitable works of Delwood Optimist Club, including coaching youth baseball. He was a lifelong supporter of The University of Texas, was a season ticket holder for multiple sports and attended UT games until shortly before his death. Despite his professional success and personal interests, Leroy was a family man first and foremost. He was honest, generous and supportive. He was a well-known fixture at his children's and grandchildren's activities, with his signature jug of sweet lemon iced tea. As the patriarch of our family, he created an amazing legacy of sacrificial and unconditional love and will be dearly missed. Leroy was baptized as a child in St David's Episcopal Church. As an adult, he worshipped at Skyview Baptist Church, Windsor Park Baptist Church and Riverbend Church. Leroy was a Master Mason at Hill City Lodge #456 and a member of the Austin Scottish Rite bodies. The family wishes to thank the staff and care givers at Longhorn Village for their tenderness and sincere concern for everyone during this difficult time. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests memorial contributions in his name be directed to the or to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 8, 2019