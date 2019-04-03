Home

Leroy Machemehl
Leroy Henry Machemehl Jr.

Leroy Henry Machemehl Jr. Obituary
MACHEMEHL Jr., Leroy Henry Leroy Henry Machemehl, Jr. was born in Houston, Texas, October 27, 1937, to Leroy and Rose Machemehl. At the age of 81 Leroy transcended to heaven on March 29, 2019. Raised in Houston, at the age of 14, he obtained the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts. A true leader of men. Leroy was a wonderful Christian, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. A role model for future generations, Leroy graduated from Texas A & M University in the Class of 1960 with a Mechanical Engineering Degree. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Russell, while still in college. They celebrated 60 1/2 years of marriage together. While still in college, their son, Gary Wayne was born. Upon graduating from college Leroy served two years of duty in The U.S. Army Ordinance Corps at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland and Ft. Irwin, California. While living at Fort Irwin their daughter, Pamela Anne was born. Leroy's career in Engineering Project Management took him all over the world serving the refinery process industries. Most of his assignments were on foreign projects including in country assignments with family in Holland, Italy, China, and Lithuania. Leroy was president of Sino Kellogg; a joint venture with M.W. Kellogg Engineering and China. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents and son Gary. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and daughter, Pam, and son-in-law, Reed Helmly. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Tara Macdonald, Brooks Macdonald, Richard Machemehl and wife Kimberlee, Jennifer Kasprzak and husband Josh, Ryan Machemehl and Christopher Machemehl. His three great grandchildren survive him as well, Nicklas Machemehl, Kaleb Kasprzak and Kaden Kasprzak. Leroy's sister, Rosemary Youngblood and brother, James Machemehl and wife Mary also survive him. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Leroy's name to Manchaca United Methodist Church.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 3, 2019
