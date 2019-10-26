|
RAY JR., Leroy (Roy) Leroy (Roy) Ray, Jr., 82, of Austin, Texas, passed from this life surrounded by his loving wife, daughters, and three of his six grandchildren on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born on November 7, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, to Roy and Hazel (Lachney) Ray. He is survived by his wife, Alexa; three daughters: Karen Boehm (David), Suzanne Johnson (David), and Michele Lange (Casey), all of Austin; grandchildren Chris Johnson (Hannah), Stephen Johnson, Stephanie Reynoso (Javier), and Ella, Hazel, and John Lange, all of Austin; sister, Lucille Ray Stevens, of Hammond, La.; many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins; his first wife, Carolyn; and many lifelong friends. He treasured his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially deep frying the annual Thanksgiving turkey, practically inhaling his favorite deviled eggs, and serving up (and eating) a big rack of ribs. There was always a party ready when he visited his family in Louisiana. We will miss his love, his humor, and his special brand of grumpiness, and will always cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Nellie; and brothers Gary and Newman. Leroy served his country both in the Marines and Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force as Chief Master Sergeant, he began a successful career in real estate and tax preparation, eventually opening his own office, Bergstrom Realty (later Ray Realty) and Ray's Tax Service. He was a life member of the (Post 8925) and American Legion Knebel Post 83. He also enjoyed many years as a dart enthusiast, serving as Austin Dart Association President, and earning many tournament championships along the way. He loved participating in the Girl Scout activities of his daughters, even serving as a troop co-leader. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 3701 W. Slaughter Lane, with Pastor William Knippa officiating. A reception at Bethany will follow the service. A celebration of his life will also be held on Saturday, November 9, with his much-loved, extended family in Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the .
