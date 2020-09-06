Leroy Smith

SMITH, Rev. Leroy Born July 1, 1954, in Plainview, TX, to L.C. Smith and Phyllis Lee Fletcher Smith, and passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on August 28, 2020. Leroy grew up in Phoenix, AZ, where he attended Mary Bethune and Phoenix Union High School. In his adulthood, Leroy spent many years working as a truck driver, and in 1992, became an ordained minister. He is preceded in death by his parents, L.C. Smith and Phyllis Smith. Along with 3 sisters and 3 brothers. Leroy is survived by his loving family to include: Wife Falana Richardson; Children Myron Smith, James Smith, Latasha Walton and Alice Smith (all of Phoenix, AZ); 4 step-children Reginald Ryan, Samuel Davis, Cheryl Burrell and Henry Stewart (all of Austin, TX); One sister Carrie Smith Baggett (Austin, TX) and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and family.



