YOUNG JR., Leroy Leroy Young, Jr., 88, of Manor died Thursday, May 7th. He was born in Manor, TX on January 7, 1932, a son of the late Laura (Parks) and Leroy Young, Sr. Leroy was the husband of Imogene (Lane) Young. The Celebration of His Life Service following CDC Guidelines will be 10 AM on Saturday, May 16th at St. John Regular Baptist Tabernacle under the direction of Little Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Gobert officiating. This service will be livestreamed. Interment at Manor City Cemetery. Public Viewing following CDC Guidelines 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, May 15th at Little Zion Baptist Church in Manor, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 14, 2020