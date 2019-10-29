|
|
WINANS, Leslie F. Leslie F. Winans passed away on Saturday, October 26th 2019 in the comfort of his home at the age of 81 in Austin, Texas. He was born in rural Illinois on September 5th, 1938 to Marvin and Lucille Winans. He married Marva Jean Lucas on April 18th, 1957. He was proceeded in death by his parents. Leslie is survived by his wife Jean, his three children Leslie Winans Jr. and wife Jackie, Robbie Zamora and husband Rene, John Winans and wife Kendra; his grandchildren Wade Taylor and wife Crystal, Leslie Winans III, Veronica Winans and fiance Jake, Tyler Winans and wife Grace, Zack Zamora and Xavier Zamora and his great grandchildren Wyatt, Cooper, and Hallie Taylor. He is also survived by his siblings Larry Winans, Marvin Winans, and Sally Lucas as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of life will be held November 29th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 29, 2019