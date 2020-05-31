OVERSTREET, Leslie James Leslie James Overstreet, age 89, of Cedar Park, passed away May 14, 2020, at his home. He was born in Austin on November 28, 1930, a son of Fred and Martha (Schroeder) Overstreet. Les grew up in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Austin and attended the Old Austin High School. He supported his family as a Plaster Contractor for many years. He proudly served his country in Korea as a Private in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Descended from early American immigrants and Texas pioneers, Les was proud to be a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Sons of the Confederate Veterans. Les married Mary Ellen Alvis in 1964, and along with their 2 young children, they settled on an old home place in the Texas Hill Country. Les always enjoyed a large vegetable garden along with a multitude of animals for the children. After retirement, Les and Mary Ellen began traveling throughout the midwest searching for antiques and managing a business within antique malls. Les was a Master Clock Smith and a member of NWACC. Many of his restored clocks reside throughout the country. In later years, they enjoyed RVing with their dogs. Les was a member of the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Richland Community where his grandfather was the Pastor in the 1880s and his grandmother was the first school teacher. He was also a member of the Richland Hermann Sons Lodge. Les loved God, his church, his country, his family and his dogs. Les is survived by his wife Mary Ellen (Alvis) Overstreet; daughters, Theresa Lynn Overstreet Tobin, Debbie Kitterman Yoho; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; Godson, Charles Austin Harvey; and numerous other relatives and friends. Les was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mitchell Ty Overstreet; son-in-law Dalton Lee Tobin, Jr.; a granddaughter and all ten of his siblings. Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery in Pflugerville. Attendance is welcome however facemasks are necessary. Arrangements are under the direction of Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin. Online condolences may be made at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 31, 2020.