WEST, Leslie Mercer It is with great sadness that the family of Leslie Mercer West, age 56, announce of her passing from complications of Cancer surrounded by her family and friends, on July 24, 2020. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Austin, TX where she worked as a Pediatric Emergency Room Nurse at Dell Children's Medical Center. Leslie loved music, football, her friends, her job, her cats and ice cream. The world is less bright, less funny and less feisty since she is gone. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her, worked with her and had the privilege of knowing her. Leslie is survived by her mother, Martha (Tony) Mercer West and preceded in death by her father William (Jimmy) James West, Jr.



