BEHRENS, Lester Dale Lester Dale Behrens, age 62, died tragically on June 25, 2020. He was riding the waves at the beach with his family when the ocean overcame him. His first priority always was his family and his last act was to save his youngest son from drowning. Lester graduated Salutatorian from Harper High School and became the handyman of all handymen; if he couldn't build or fix something, then it wasn't worth doing. The first love of his life was flying and his lifelong dream was to build an airplane, but he made slow progress as he continually put it off out of selfless generosity to help family and dear friends. Lester was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Behrens, and survived by his oldest brother and sister, Wayne Behrens and Mary Vestuto. He was also survived by his wife of 42 years, Sally, and his 3 children, Thomas, age 34, with his wife and son, Tara and William, Sarah, age 31, with her life-partner, Paul, and Daniel, age 18, who graduated from Pflugerville High School Class of 2020. Lester will be cremated by Green Cremation Texas in Pflugerville, TX. Memorial services will be put on hold until it is safe for all to gather without restrictions or reservations.



