FRY JR., Lester F. "Tinker" Age 88, of Austin, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born February 15, 1932, the son of Lester F. and Esther Corona Fry. His father nicknamed him "Tinker" because of his inquisitive nature taking things apart to see how they worked. He lived in Luling, Texas until leaving to pursue his musical career with Slim Whitman at the age of 19. Lester was an accomplished musician, a member of the Austin Federation of Musicians Local 433. He played pedal steel and acoustic guitar with Slim Whitman and many other well-known country recording artists of the day. He played in many renowned venues such as the Louisiana Hayride, Carnegie Hall, The London Palladium, and the Hollywood Bowl. His musical career was briefly interrupted when drafted into the Army in 1956. Upon completion of his service he recorded a solo album entitled "Slim Whitman's Hawaiian Guitarist Lester Fry Plays". He married Edna Elizabeth Ray in 1962. He retired from Motorola after many years as a technician and as a technical supervisor. He was well known as an expert in electronics and could build or repair most anything. He enjoyed woodworking, travel and loved the outdoors. He will always be remembered for his good sense of humor and saw goodness and light in everyone he encountered. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Lt. Larry S. Kolb, daughter Carol Jean Kolb, sisters Alice Boal, Mary Louise Turrigiano and Wynell Brown. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Edna Elizabeth Fry of Austin; son Tommy Lester Fry; daughter Sherlynn Kelley and husband Tom, all of Austin; sister Martha Maldonado and husband Henry of Waxahachie; Brother-in Law Bobby Ray and wife Pam of Buda; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Luling City Cemetery with Reverend Jimmy Lammers officiating. Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post 177 of Luling, TX. Friends may sign the guestbook and leave condolences by visiting www.obannonfuneralhome.com
