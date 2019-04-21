Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Lester Royce Robbins

Lester Royce Robbins Obituary
ROBBINS, Lester Royce Lester Royce Robbins was called home to glory on April 12, 2019 at the age of 83. Lester was born in Abilene, Texas to R. D. and Etta Lee Robbins (Parisher) on February, 4, 1936. Visitation, memorial, and burial services to be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home 14501 North I-35, Monday, April 22 beginning at 3:00pm. Lester was baptized and confirmed in 1968 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Austin and has been a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in North Austin where he worshipped for many years. He will be remembered by many with his truck driving experiences for Austin White Lime and surrounding businesses. He is survived by his wife Elaine Robbins of Pflugerville, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many close friends.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 21, 2019
