WEBB, Letha Born May 5, 1925 in Vinita, OK. Letha Cadenhead Webb went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 17, 2019 at the age of 93: Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, great aunt and friend. Letha led a life of faith, love, joy, and at times tragedy. Letha's husband was with Finger Furniture in Houston and as a family decided to move to Austin in the 1950's to have more family time. The family cleared the land and built a home off City Park Road. The home included a party barn, stables, and Olympic size pool with acreage to roam. Webb Wood was created to give kids and young adults a place to go for fun. The summer camps and parties brought people together and many relationships and memories were created that still stand. The timing of Webb Wood allowed the family to be together which was a blessing when their eldest son Winston lost his life soon after to cancer. Letha lost her husband, William R Webb Sr. in 1977 and was to raise their young daughter by herself. Letha handled this with grace and fellowship with dear friends. Letha was one that kept her faith and would always try to better herself and situation with God's help. Letha could be found helping her son Bill at his restaurant, Wild Bill's BBQ. The desire to be around people and build friendships was important. Letha received her realtor license in the 1980's because business and connecting with people was her passion. Later in her life she was known as, "Nana" to her grandchildren in Austin and all her extended softball families from Oakhill to all over central Texas. Letha loved her softball and her extended family it brought. The last year of her life Letha was blessed to live in Querencia Skilled Nursing. The family that Letha made there allowed her to keep her passions and fellowship. Querencia is the last place she called home. Our family wants to thank them for their skill and caring as if Letha was their own family member. Always a beacon of love and encouragement she will be greatly missed yet will continue in our hearts and minds of how to love and encourage everyone in our lives. Preceded in death by her husband William R Webb Sr, her son's Winston, Reginald and daughter Dawn. Leaving behind her son Gary Webb (Betsy) in Albuquerque NM, her grandson Lane Webb, and her great grandchildren Barrett and Lauren Webb; her son Bill Webb in Austin; her daughter Kim Webb Kanetzky (Mike), her grandchildren Mikayla, Haley, and Erika Kanetzky. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019