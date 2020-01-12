|
|
WARD, LeVaune Lingren LeVaune Lingren Ward, age 96, our beloved Mother & Grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Born in Wausa, NE on January 16, 1923, to parents Harold & Elna Lingren. During WWII, she joined the Navy & served as a WAVE stationed in San Francisco, CA. After her service, she met & married Frank Ward in 1947 & their marriage lasted nearly 66 years! LeVaune & Frank had 2 children, Larry & Barbara. LeVaune is survived by her loving family: daughter, Barbara Ward Brown (Alan Hummon), grandson, Michael Spickes & wife, Stacy, all of Austin; & her sister Linda Edmundson, of Dallas. She was preceded in death by husband, Frank, son, Larry, brother, Dale Lingren, & parents. Eulogy services are planned Saturday, 1/25, at 11:30; Life Church Round Rock, 115 Oak Haven Drive, 78681. To share condolences, please visit www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020