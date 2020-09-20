JONES, Lewis Avery Lewis Avery Jones, affectionately known as "Wishie," played his last hole on August 11th, 2020 at 5pm, just in time for Happy Hour in the hereafter, due to complications from pneumonia. Born in Houston on July 27, 1941 to Albert (Pappy) and Nettie Jones, he graduated from St. John's School before hightailing it to the Forty Acres where he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, earning his BBA and Doctor of Jurisprudence degrees. After decades in the practice of law, Lewis came home one evening and announced that he was retiring immediately, as he had other interests to pursue. First, he researched his family genealogy, leading him all the way back to Plymouth Rock. Then, his love of history led him to serve as the President and Chairman of the Board of the Texas Historical Foundation; Adjutant Commander of the Society of the Southern Cross; President of the Former Texas Ranger Foundation; Trustee, Friends of the Texas Historical Commission, Admiral in the Texas Navy; Governor of the Jamestown Society; President (Moses Chapter) of the Sons of the Republic of Texas; Sergeant at Arms of the Society of Mayflower Descendants (by four different ancestors!). He also held membership in many historical organizations including the Flagon and Trencher Society, Society of Mayflower Descendants, Sons of the Republic of Texas, Military Order of the Stars and Bars, Friends of the Governor's Mansion, the Friends of Winedale, and Friends of the Neil-Cochran House Museum. Many will remember Lewis as a dapper dresser. His keen eye and impeccable style made sure that he was always the most nattily dressed person in the room and earned him service on the Forbes Magazine Fashion Advisory Board and the Departures Magazine Luxury Advisory Board. A lifelong Episcopalian, Lewis was a faithful member of St. David's Church, Austin. Through the years he held various lay positions, including Co-chair of St. David's Sesquicentennial Celebrations, head usher at the 9:00 a.m. and 11:00a.m. services, and Coordinator of the Usher Teams. Devoted to his beloved Texas Longhorns, Lewis liked to tell the story of picking out his season ticket seats in Disch-Faulk Field as it was being built, seats that he retained until the year before his death. He would also regale his many tales of trips to Omaha for the College World Series. In 1997, Lewis became an NFL owner when he purchased shares of the Green Bay Packers. Watching the Packers win Super Bowl XLV made Lewis almost as happy as showing off his Super Bowl ring. A minor golf habit became a major obsession in retirement. Lewis was at various times a member of Austin Country Club, the University of Texas Golf Club, and Onion Creek Club. His wit and wisdom echo in each of those clubhouses and toasts are made in his name. Lewis' laughter and friendship will be missed by many. We would be remiss to not mention that he was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year, 1966, as he was very proud of this honor. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Dan Jones. He is survived by his wife, Judith; his stepson, John Maverick; daughter of the heart, Elizabeth Hamilton; sister-in-law, Anya Rylander Jones of Austin; brother-in-law, Ron Jones of Lexington TX & family; nieces, Jenny Catherine Gunnarsen & family of Copenhagen, Denmark, Lee Sher & family of San Francisco, CA, Jenica Jones Langfitt & family of Bloomington, IN, & nephew Dan Jones, Jr. & family of Charleston, SC. His family will host a memorial gathering at a later date, when conditions due to COVID-19 allow. He will be interred in a family cemetery near Lexington, Texas. In remembrance of Lewis' life, the family asks that any memorial donations be made to St. David's Episcopal Church Foundation at 301 E. 8th Street, Austin, TX 78701, the Texas Historical Foundation at P.O. Box 50314, Austin, Texas 78763, or the Neill-Cochran House Museum at 2310 San Gabriel St., Austin, TX 78705-5014. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.