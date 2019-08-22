Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Eastside Baptist Church
Lewis Nash


1943 - 2019
Lewis Nash Obituary
NASH, Lewis Edward Lewis Edward Nash, 75, of 6712 Shannon Drive Austin, died Sunday, August 18th. He was born in St. Albans, WV on September 13, 1943, a son of the late Abigail (Edwards) and Peter Nash. He was the husband of Delores M. (Blakemore) Nash. The Memorial Celebration of His Life Service will be10 AM on Saturday, August 24th at Eastside Baptist Church. Interment will be private. Flowers can be delivered Friday to the Funeral Home or Saturday to the church. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The Nash family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 22, 2019
