Dr. Lewis Raymond Marquardt
1936 - 2020
DR. MARQUARDT., Lewis Raymond, former professor of humanities at Arizona State University and at Texas State University San Marcos, died in Austin, TX on May 31, 2020. He was born November 7, 1936 in Jamestown, North Dakota and grew up in Linton, North Dakota, the son of teacher Mary Lucille Grimes Marquardt and George Raymond Marquardt. His undergraduate studies were completed at Minot State University where he financed his study by founding, directing and playing with the popular dance band, "The Collegiates" at countless high school proms across North Dakota and Montana. After teaching music and band many years at Miller and at Webster South Dakota High Schools, he returned to higher education, acquiring a Ph.D. in Humanities at Arizona State University. An admired and popular teacher at whatever level, he strongly supported a liberal education for every child. He also spent 1958 to 1961 in the United States Army, mainly as a Russian linguist stationed near Kassell, Germany. In 1959, he married his high school sweetheart, Judith Aileen Woods and together they enjoyed twenty-five years of marriage and five children, Kathryn Ann, Mark Raymond, David James, Steven Carl and Gregory Lewis Marquardt. Every child should benefit from the discourse and debates he provided his children. Teaching in various positions in the upper Midwest, he provided summer travel to the far corners of the United States with a car full of raucous youngsters, his patient wife and one dog. When Judith died in 1984, he married Dona Reeves in 1985 and learned how to live in Texas. Together they frequently traveled beyond Germany through Europe in search of Lew's ancestors and his dear Gothic cathedrals. Known for his organizational talents, a fine speaking voice and a commitment to democratic principles, he was elected to the South Dakota State Legislature in 1968. Following his interest in history, philosophy and social studies, he joined the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia as a Charter member and some thirty years later, served as its President. Along the way, he established the Arizona Sun Chapter in Phoenix. He was also an Executive Director of the German-Texan Heritage Society. He was happiest advising students, supervising theses, utilizing audio-visual equipment, researching German-Russians and presenting meticulously prepared lectures. He also wrote scripts for the Prairie Public Television (PBS) series of programs devoted to German-Russian history and culture. Lewis is survived by his wife, Dona, of the home, his children and their spouses, Kathryn and Robert Weil, Mark and Nanette Myer Marquardt, David and Alexandra "Anne" Jackson Marquardt, Steven and Misty Beyer Marquardt and Gregory and Stefanie Holloch Marquardt and by his beloved grandchildren, Beth Weil (Zachary) Davis, Natosha (Nathan) Less, Bradley Anderson, Schyler King, Thomas Woods Marquardt, William Marquardt, Linden Marquardt, Anna Marquardt, Paula Marquardt, and Sofie Marquardt. He is also remembered by his siblings, Patricia "Pat" Tanner, Rose Goyen, James (Sharon) Marquardt and Helen Barnett. Funeral arrangements are pending. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
June 2, 2020
Memories Eternal. He will be missed, terribly. But heaven received a great man.
Diane
Friend
