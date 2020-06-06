O'MAHONY, Liam Parker Liam was born in Dallas, TX on August 23, 1999 (his maternal great- grandmother's birthday) to his loving mother, Keri Parker and his father, Ivan O'Mahony. Liam's kind soul left our world unexpectedly on May 17, 2020 to join his grandfather, Bobby Parker, whom he adored, and his grandmother, GeorGene Parker in heaven. Liam was his momma's answered prayer to be a son with the heart of his GrandPops. Both gentle souls with the same bright light it's the only comforting thought now and in the dark days ahead to know that they are together for all eternity. Liam stated on his grandfather's memorial a few months ago, "I can't wait to give you a hug in heaven when the time is right." Though the time is not right to those of us he's left to mourn, we cherish the thought of Liam and Pop/GrandPops being our guardian angels until we meet again. Liam was a lover of many things. His family was at the top of his list. He was part of a gang since birth. That gang was made up of his three cousins that were more like brothers, Bryson Parker, Mason Parker and Zach Parker. They were a force of boundless energy and fun that was not for the faint of heart. Liam's comedic leadership role can never be replaced. He enjoyed water sports at his GrandPops lakehouse, riding motorcycles, playing football, soccer and hockey and excelled at all of them at a young age. He was tenderhearted when it came to animals which was apparent when you saw the soothing way he interacted with them. Liam had many wonderful experiences in his short life. He lived in Ireland, Montana, and Colorado, just to name a few. He was very proud of his Irish roots and family and would speak of them often. Liam possessed a sweet charm that many of us try to emulate but few succeed. He could captivate you and make you feel like you were the only person in the room that mattered. He used his empathetic ability to help disadvantaged kids and felt that was his calling. Even while overcoming some of his own hardships his capacity to love was never diminished or compromised. His passion for life was obvious to all who knew him. Liam left us far too soon but with so many wonderful life long memories. Though his family and friends feel cheated by his absence we know he's dancing with the angels in peace and happiness. Rise and rise again Until lambs become lions (A quote Liam liked) Services for Liam will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis, 411 Ranch Rd 620, Lakeway, TX 78734 (512) 263-1511.



