LEA, Lida Age 69 and longtime Austinite, passed away on May 4, 2020 from cancer treatment complications. Lida was born on August 11, 1950 and grew up in Midland, Texas before attending St. Mary's Hall in San Antonio. Lida later graduated from the University of Texas at Austin where she was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. Lida lived the rest of her life in Austin, married, and was a beloved mother to her three children and numerous pets. She also nurtured many lifelong friendships and rarely met a stranger. Lida loved her "girl group" and was never too far from an English riding stable, her "barn family", or horses. Lida was active in the Westlake community, volunteering in the Junior League, Austin Symphony, and other causes. She left many friends who loved her dearly and miss her. She was predeceased by her father, Preston J. Lea, and mother, Helen H. Lea. She is survived by her brothers, Jerry Lea and Brett Lea, her daughters, Laura Lea Nalle and Camille Anne Nalle, son, Alan Woods Nalle Jr. and his wife, Virginia Ford Nalle and their three children, Merritt, Ramsey, and Archer. Lida was twice married and divorced, first to Alan Nalle and then to Tom Pearl. Lida's wishes included cremation with her ashes to be scattered in the Caribbean where she often vacationed with Camille. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a future date.



