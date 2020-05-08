Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-1446
Visitation
Sunday, May 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Cook-Walden/ Forest Oaks Memorial Park
1928 - 2020
HYSLOP, Lila Lila Hyslop was born September 17, 1928 in Kyle, Texas. She passed away on May 4, 2020 at her home in Austin surrounded by family. Lila was a loving wife, mother, sister and MeeMee. She was an amazing cook and loved taking care of her family. Her joys in life were her grandbabies, she never missed an opportunity to shower them with love. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, J W "Dubba" Hyslop. Lila is survived by her son, Don Hyslop and wife Joanne; daughter, Linda Hyslop; son, David Hyslop; grandchildren, David Hyslop, Heather Hyslop, Kevin Hyslop and wife Jennifer, Shana Hyslop, Kayla Hyslop and Justin Hyslop; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Brandon, Xander, Jacob, Madison, Bowie and Jaxson. Visitation will be held 6:00 pm 8:00 pm on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Avenue. Funeral Services 11:00 am Monday, May 11, 2020 in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Cook-Walden/ Forest Oaks Memorial Park. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 8, 2020
