ALEXANDER, Lillian Borromeo Lillian Borromeo Alexander (Mimi), beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away, peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Friday, December 27, 2019. A resident of Austin for 60 years, Lillian was born in Alexandria, Egypt to Anna Barbier Borromeo and Victor Borromeo on May 6, 1925. Lillian was the second generation born in Egypt, whose grandparents migrated from Italy and France, but maintained her Italian nationality, as did many Europeans, through their respective Consulates and Embassies. She remembers growing up in a country, dominated by European influence, with all modern conveniences, as well as French fashions, English sporting events, Italian art and music. She spoke five languages, which were taught in school beginning in the first grade: Italian, French, English, Arabic and German. When World War II erupted in 1940, her family was tragically separated her mother and younger brother, Robert (Roby) Borromeo were unable to leave Italy, where they were visiting a sick relative and she and her father remained in Alexandria. Six years later, they were able to return and found Lillian engaged to Charles B. Alexander (Alec), a Captain in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Lillian and Alec were married on October 12th, 1946, and began a career in the military, living in Rome, Italy, Biloxi, MS, where daughter Vera Alexander Dufour was born in 1953, Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, CO and Dreux Air Force Base, near Paris, France. Two years later, Alec retired from the Air Force and embarked on a new career with the U.S. Brewer's Association, which brought them to Austin, Texas in 1957. Lillian was a great lover of art and pursued her hobby in many mediums throughout the years mosaics, mirrored glass, stained glass, oil and acrylic painting and her newfound love of abstracts created with alcohol inks. She was a long time member of The Austin Club, an active member of Laguna Gloria Art Guild, the Austin Symphony League, Save the Children Federation, WOW Garden Club, Retired Officer's Wives Club and volunteered as a docent for the Governor's Mansion for many years. She was active in every aspect of her family life volunteering at Vera's schools as homeroom mom, field trip sponsor, event planning for every holiday that arose! She organized art classes, 4th of July bicycle parades and movie nights in her home for the neighborhood kids. Lillian was a beautiful lady, both inside and out. She was talented, clever, kind and caring and loved her family and friends unconditionally. She loved travel, reading, entertaining and learning about new things, be it art, politics, science or relationships. Her grandchildren meant the world to her and she had special relationships with each she was so very proud of their accomplishments and those of their spouses, and relished in hearing all the details of each of their life experiences. She cherished her family and friends those from years past as well as new friends she made while living at The Atria. Lillian loved her dogs and those of her family and missed each as they passed on Rex, Printz, Sentry, Toby, Beau and Mattie. She is counting on dogs in heaven! Lillian was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, Alec and her brother Roby as well as many lifelong friends. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vera and Bill Dufour; grandchildren and spouses, Kristin and Austin Hill, Emily and Kyle Dufour and Ashley and Kevin Dufour; and great granddaughters, Lillian Kate Hill and Elizabeth Francesca Dufour. Mimi will be missed by everyone who knew her, but the memories that were created by her presence in our lives will be remembered forever. Many thanks to Hospice Austin and the outstanding nursing staff at Westminster Arbour that made her last days more comfortable she especially enjoyed her French conversations with the caring staff who popped in and out of her room to say Bonjour, que puis-je faire pour vous! In lieu of flowers you may remember her with donations to the or . Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock until seven o'clock in the evening, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78752. Funeral services will be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Monday, January 6, 2020, in the Colonial Chapel of Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas. Interment will follow in Cook-Walden Memorial Hill, Pflugerville, Texas. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 2, 2020