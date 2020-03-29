|
BROWN, Lillian Baggett May 1, 1920-March 4, 2020 Lillian Brown, 99, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, after a short period of declining health. The daughter of Crockett County pioneers James Monroe and Lillie Boerner Baggett, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Hiram S. Brown. A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Westminster Manor, with visitation preceding. Interment beside her husband in the historic Brown Cemetery, Hye, Texas will be at a later date. Lillian was born May 1, 1920, in Temple, Texas, where her mother was staying with relatives to take advantage of the proximity of Scott & White hospital and physicians. She grew up on the family's ranch in Crockett County, graduating from Ozona High School, and was known as a somewhat daring horsewoman. First enrolled in CIA(later known as Texas Women's University) in Denton, she transferred to the University of Texas in Austin to pursue interior design. On June 30, 1940, she married Hiram Brown of Austin. Early married life was spent in Austin, Ft. Worth, Houston, and, after the outbreak of WW II, New Orleans. Lillian was a volunteer in the Aircraft Warning Corps in both Texas and Louisiana. The AWC was made up of information and filter centers based in secret locations. These centers, also manned by volunteers, received reports from the observation posts and plotted and tracked aircraft aerial activity. Joining her husband in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he was in training as a naval radar officer, their first child, Susan, was born. While Hiram was on active duty in the south Pacific, she returned to Austin, working during the legislative session as a secretary to members of the Texas Senate. After Hiram's discharge from the Navy, they returned to Austin where their sons Hiram Monroe and Steen James were born. Lillian was active in many volunteer capacities, including Girl Scout and Cub Scout leadership, Rotary Anns, Delta Gamma Alumnae and DG Housing Corporation. She is a 67 year member of Chapter AZ, Austin, P.E.O., a philanthropic and educational sisterhood, and served in many offices of the local chapter. Other memberships Porcelain Art Council, Arts Alliance of Austin, and the William B Travis chapter of Daughters of Texas. For many years during the era of hand-counted votes and twenty hours days, she was an election official in Tarrytown and did not go to bed until the radio reported totals for the precinct to be certain they tallied with the count that was to be reported. A long time member of Tarrytown Methodist Church, she participated in United Methodist Women and assisted in children's Sunday school and MYF. Lillian was the planner, caterer, and venue provider for weddings of several family members and a primary caretaker for many relatives in their senior years. As a seventeen year resident of Westminster Manor, she served on numerous committees, including food and volunteers and arranged the flowers for chapel vespers. Lillian had a green thumb; in their Pecos Street home that was then on the edge of Austin, she and Hiram pioneered the concept of what was then called "xeriscape gardening" with a landscape of native and adapted plants. Her creativity was legend; she worked in many media over her lifetime from copper enameling to leathercraft. Her true loves, however, were porcelain art and oil painting, for which she received numerous awards, including three second place awards for mixed media and senior artist categories in ArtsInspire, a statewide competition for artists over the age of 65. She greatly enjoyed instructing her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in drawing and painting. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Hiram; her parents, Monroe and Lillie Baggett, sisters Beulah Baggett Pace and Posey Baggett Smith, brother James Monroe Baggett III and their spouses; parents-in-law Steen and Ida Brown; brothers-in-law Bart Brown, Clayton Brown and their wives, and sisters-in-law Dorothy Carson and Rebecca Case and their husbands. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Susan and Richard Swint, Paris, TX; sons and daughters-in-law Hiram and Molly Brown of Lockhart, TX, and Steen and Maureen Brown of Orlando, FL; grandchildren Liskin Kruse, Erin Edwards, Lorin Matthews, Reuel Swint, Galen Swint, Ethan Swint, Nancy List, Hiram C. Brown, Curtis Brown Emily Brown, Aileen MacDonald, and Johanna Andrews and their spouses; and nineteen great grandchildren; sister- and brother-in-law Katherine and Boyd Taylor of Westminster Manor; and many very dear nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a or to Ozona Crockett County Library 1201 Ave G, Ozona, TX 76943 P.E.O. Foundation Lillian Brown, Chapter AZ, Austin P.E.O. Foundation 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 29, 2020