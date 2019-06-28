|
|
BEEVERS, Lillian Laverne 89, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Hagerstown Health Care Center. Born January 29, 1930 in TX, she was the daughter of the late George William and Geneva (Frisbie) Keller. Lillian retired from Austin Sate Hospital. She is survived by one son, David Weaver (Patricia); two grandchildren, Tracey Tostanoski (Lucas), and Joseph Tostanoski (Alison); six great grandchildren, Jade Tostanoski (Paul), Hannah Johnson, Abigail Tostanoski, Joshua Tostanoski, Garrison Johnson, and Issac Tostanoski; and three great-great grandchildren, Auriel, Rheya, and Evangeline. In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by three brothers, George Keller, Martin Keller, and Claude Keller; some half-sisters and half-brothers. The service and burial will be in Elgin, TX. Arrangements made by Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 28, 2019