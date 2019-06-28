Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Beevers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Laverne Beevers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Laverne Beevers Obituary
BEEVERS, Lillian Laverne 89, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Hagerstown Health Care Center. Born January 29, 1930 in TX, she was the daughter of the late George William and Geneva (Frisbie) Keller. Lillian retired from Austin Sate Hospital. She is survived by one son, David Weaver (Patricia); two grandchildren, Tracey Tostanoski (Lucas), and Joseph Tostanoski (Alison); six great grandchildren, Jade Tostanoski (Paul), Hannah Johnson, Abigail Tostanoski, Joshua Tostanoski, Garrison Johnson, and Issac Tostanoski; and three great-great grandchildren, Auriel, Rheya, and Evangeline. In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by three brothers, George Keller, Martin Keller, and Claude Keller; some half-sisters and half-brothers. The service and burial will be in Elgin, TX. Arrangements made by Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.